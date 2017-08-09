FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French police arrest suspect behind attack on soldiers in Paris - PM
August 9, 2017 / 1:39 PM / 5 days ago

French police arrest suspect behind attack on soldiers in Paris - PM

Police and rescue forces surround a BMW car with several bullet holes in it at the scene where the man suspected of ramming a car into a group of soldiers on Wednesday in the Paris suburb of Levallois-Perret was shot and arrested on the A16 motorway, near Marquise, France, August 9, 2017.Pascal Rossignol

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Prime Minister Edouard Philippe confirmed that police had arrested the suspect behind an attack on French soldiers in a Paris suburb on Wednesday.

"A suspect who was driving the car involved in the attack has been arrested on the highway between Paris and Boulogne-sur-Mer," Philippe told lawmakers during parliament question time.

A Reuters journalist saw the BMW believed to have been used in the attack, riddled with bullet holes, on the A16 highway in northern France.

Reporting by Yves Clarisse and Cyril Camu; Writing by Geert De Clercq; editing by Richard Lough

