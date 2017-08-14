FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 hours ago
French prosecutor dismisses terrorism after car ploughs into pizzeria
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Three CEOs resign from Trump council over Charlottesville
Virginia Violence
Three CEOs resign from Trump council over Charlottesville
Uber investor gave Kalanick a month before suing
Technology
Uber investor gave Kalanick a month before suing
As India marks 70 years of partition, memories fresh of bloodshed
India at 70
As India marks 70 years of partition, memories fresh of bloodshed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 14, 2017 / 10:18 PM / 7 hours ago

French prosecutor dismisses terrorism after car ploughs into pizzeria

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 15 (Reuters) - A French prosecutor said on Monday he was ruling out for now terrorism as a motive and opening a murder investigation after a man deliberately drove a car into a crowd of diners at a pizzeria near Paris.

"There is no doubt that he voluntarily decided to create what happened," prosecutor Eric de Valroger told reporters at the scene of the incident.

The prosecutor confirmed that a 12-year-old girl was killed in the incident. (Reporting by Richard Lough, editing by Larry King)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.