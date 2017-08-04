New car registrations in Poland up 16.63 pct y/y in July

WARSAW, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Poland's new car registrations in July rose 16.63 percent year-on-year to mark a 28th month of growth, data from the Samar research institute showed on Friday.

New registrations totalled 41,614 cars, down 11.96 percent from June, the privately run institute said.

"At the same time, sales in July were lower than in June," Samar said in a statement.

"This weaker result is associated with the start of the holiday season. The summer holiday season is traditionally a time of lower demand for cars, both from individual customers and corporate customers."

As had been the case in previous months, in July also institutional clients were the main driver in keeping the sales high.

The top-selling car models in Poland this year have been the Skoda Fabia and Skoda Octavia, produced by the Czech subsidiary of Volkswagen, followed by the Opel Astra, produced by Germany's Opel AG, and the Volkswagen Golf. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly)