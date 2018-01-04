FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's Dec new car registrations up 3 pct yr/yr
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 4, 2018 / 10:59 AM / in a day

Poland's Dec new car registrations up 3 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Jan 4 (Reuters) - New car registrations in Poland rose by 3.2 percent last month from a year earlier, data showed on Thursday, helped by corporate purchases.

Registrations of cars, vans and small trucks totalled 51,161, marking a 33th consecutive month of annual growth.

New registrations in the whole 2017 were up 14 percent, the data from the private Samar research institute showed, reflecting strong consumer demand.

Top-selling car models this year have been Fabia and Octavia produced by Skoda, the Czech subsidiary of Volkswagen , followed by the Opel Astra, produced by Opel AG, and Volkswagen Golf.

Registrations in December were up 11 percent from November. Samar said institutional clients led the year-on-year growth in registrations. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Keith Weir)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
