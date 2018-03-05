Poland's Feb new car registrations up 8.8 pct y/y

WARSAW, March 5 (Reuters) - New car registrations in Poland rose by 8.8 percent in February from a year earlier, data showed on Monday, driven chiefly by corporate purchases.

Registrations of cars, vans and small trucks totalled 46,870, marking a 35th consecutive month of annual growth, the private Samar research institute said.

Top-selling car models this year have been Fabia and Octavia produced by Skoda, the Czech subsidiary of Volkswagen ; followed by the Toyota Yaris, Astra produced by Opel AG, and Volkswagen Golf.

Registrations in February were down 8.17 percent from January.