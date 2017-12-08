FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's Nov new car registrations up 9 pct yr/yr
Sections
Featured
Despite furore, Saudis seen on board with U.S. peace efforts
Conflict Over Jerusalem
Despite furore, Saudis seen on board with U.S. peace efforts
Uber agrees to settle U.S. lawsuit filed by India rape victim
Top News
Uber agrees to settle U.S. lawsuit filed by India rape victim
M.S. Dhoni is the hero of my 'Democracy's XI' - Sardesai
India Insight
M.S. Dhoni is the hero of my 'Democracy's XI' - Sardesai
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 8, 2017 / 9:34 AM / a day ago

Poland's Nov new car registrations up 9 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - New car registrations in Poland rose by 9 percent last month from a year earlier, data showed on Friday, helped by corporate purchases.

Registrations of cars, vans and small trucks totalled 45,961, marking a 32th consecutive month of annual growth.

New registrations in January-November were up 15.26 percent, the data from the private Samar research institute showed, reflecting strong consumer demand.

Top-selling car models this year have been Octavia and Fabia models produced by Skoda, the Czech subsidiary of Volkswagen, followed by Opel Astra, produced by Opel AG, and Volkswagen Golf.

Registrations in November were down 0.04 percent from October. Samar said institutional clients led the year-on-year growth in registrations. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Lidia Kelly)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.