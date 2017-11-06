FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 6, 2017 / 9:37 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

Poland's Oct new car registrations up 24.7 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 6 (Reuters) - New car registrations in Poland rose by 24.7 percent last month from a year earlier, data showed on Monday, helped by corporate purchases.

Registrations of cars, vans and small trucks totalled 45,981, marking a 31th consecutive month of annual growth.

New registrations in January-October were up 15.9 percent, the data from the private Samar research institute showed, reflecting strong consumer demand.

Top-selling car models this year have been the Octavia and Fabia models produced by Skoda, the Czech subsidiary of Volkswagen, followed by the Opel Astra, produced by Opel AG, and the Volkswagen Golf.

Registrations in October were up 9.4 percent from September. Samar said institutional clients led the year-on-year growth in registrations. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
