Europe Barge Freights - Jul 31 - Reuters News

JUL 31 (Reuters) - Europe Barge Freights Hamburg - Offers at 13:00 local time in EUR/t, basis Rotterdam to German Ports, ex German ports to Amsterdam, Rotterdam, Ghent, port range (known as HGFW) as quoted by European traders. Loading Port Destination Freight Rate ================================================================================== East Coast Great Brit. Portugal 18,00 East Coast Great Brit. Oldenburg 20,00 East Coast Great Brit. North Coast Spain 17,00 German Baltic Sea East Coast Great Brit. 17,00 German Baltic Sea West Coast Great Brit. 22,00 German Baltic Sea West Coast Italy 36,00 German Baltic Sea ARAG 15,00 German Baltic Sea North Coast Spain 22,00 German Baltic Sea Portugal 24,00 German Baltic Sea South Coast Spain 26,00 German Baltic Sea Greece 40,00 The following destination carry surcharges from all the German loading ports: Antwert + Euro 0,50/tons Ghent + Euro 0,75/tons Roeselare + Euro 1,50/tons KWZ (Kleinwasserzuschlag) means low water surcharge Für folgende Zielorte wird bei Ladung in deutschen Binnenhaefen ein Zuschlag erhoben: Antwerpen + 0,50 Euro/Tonne Gent + 0,75 Euro/Tonne Roeselare + Euro 1,50/Tonne