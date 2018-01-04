EUROPE POWER-Day-ahead prices up despite generally bearish outlook

FRANKFURT, Jan 4 (Reuters) - European day-ahead power prices rose on Thursday as winter storms faded and wind power supply fell, but the rest of the market slipped on bearish sentiment driven by good supply fundamentals and a benign weather outlook.

* “There is now a lot more thermal capacity online and despite occasional cold spells, there are currently no signs the winter will turn out to be especially severe,” one trader said.

* The price of German baseload power for the day-ahead jumped 23.5 percent to 30.3 euros ($36.50) per megawatt hour (MWh) . The French equivalent jumped by 24.6 percent to 35.5 euros.

* Thomson Reuters data showed German wind power production is due to fall to 20.2 gigawatts (GW) on Friday from 26.7 GW expected for Thursday.

* Earlier in the week, two thirds of all installed wind capacity in Germany was utilised during a winter storm in the region. This cut power to homes especially in France while problems in Germany were only temporary and localised.

* Average daily power demand is set to rise by 3.5 GW in Germany next week and by 6.2 GW in France compared with levels recorded on Thursday as businesses reopen after the new year break and temperatures drop.

* But week-ahead prices continued to fall as the cold weather was priced in.

* French nuclear availability has improved by 1.4 percentage points since Tuesday to stand at a comfortable 91.6 percent of capacity while Germany has reported no full nuclear outages, just load falls.

* Further out, the German year-ahead Cal’ 19 delivery contract stood 20 cents lower at 36.55 euros, ignoring a firmer fuels prices environment.

* The equivalent French contract was untraded after a 41.7 euros close

* December 2018 expiry carbon emissions permits gained 0.3 percent to 7.85 euros a tonne.

* Cif Europe coal for 2019 jumped 3.8 percent to $89.5 a tonne.

* In eastern Europe, the Czech spot price for the day-ahead was up 3.8 euros at 31.75 euros/MWh. The Czech year-ahead contract was off 5 cents at 37.95 euros. ($1 = 0.8301 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Jason Neely)