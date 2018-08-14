FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
August 14, 2018 / 2:07 PM / Updated an hour ago

Five EU countries to take in Aguarius migrants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - France, Spain, Germany, Portugal and Luxembourg have agreed to take some of the 141 migrants on the Aquarius humanitarian ship, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

Migrants are seen on board the MV Aquarius, in the Mediterranean Sea, between Malta and Linosa, August 14, 2018. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

However, European Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos said the bloc needs to find a long-term solution to the migrant issue.

“We cannot rely on ad-hoc arrangements, we need sustainable solutions. It is not the responsibility of one or a few Member States only, but of the European Union as a whole,” he said in a statement.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.