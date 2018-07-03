FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 3, 2018 / 6:46 AM / Updated 27 minutes ago

Austria says ready to protect borders if Germany moves on migrants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austria said on Tuesday it was prepared to take “measures for the protection of our southern borders” if a German coalition deal on immigration goes into force.

It was referring to a deal reached late on Monday between German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU) and Bavaria’s Christian Social Union (CSU) that settled a row over immigration that had threatened to topple the German government.

“The (Austrian) government is therefore prepared in particular to take measures for the protection of our southern borders,” Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and other cabinet members said in a statement, without elaborating. Austria borders Italy and Slovenia to the south.

Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Andrew Heavens

