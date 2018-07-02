FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 2, 2018 / 8:20 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Germany's Seehofer announces deal with Merkel, drops threat to quit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s interior minister Horst Seehofer dropped his threat to quit after hours of talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats (CDU), saying the two conservative parties had the tightened border controls he was demanding.

Seehofer, leader of the Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU), had offered to step down from both his positions if Merkel did not consent to controls she opposes that would involve turning some migrants back at Germany’s border with Austria.

“After intensive discussions between the CDU and CSU we have reached an agreement on how we can in future prevent illegal immigration on the border between Germany and Austria,” he told reporters on leaving the CDU’s Berlin headquarters.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt, editing by Joseph Nasr

