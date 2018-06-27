German minister sees chance to resolve coalition fight over migration

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said he sees a chance for the coalition government to resolve the current crisis over migration with the Bavarian conservatives.

Scholz told broadcaster ZDF the situation was serious and the parties were struggling to find a solution. But he added, “I think it is not out of the question that a solution will be found.”

Bavaria’s Christian Social Union (CSU), facing a regional election in October, have vowed to turn back asylum seekers at the German border who are already registered elsewhere in the European Union unless Chancellor Angela Merkel can reach a broader deal with other European countries.