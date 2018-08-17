FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 17, 2018 / 10:40 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Germany reaches deal with Greece on sending back migrants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany has reached an agreement with Greece to send back migrants to the Mediterranean country if they have already applied for asylum there, a German Interior Ministry spokeswoman said on Friday.

“We have reached an agreement with Greece,” the spokeswoman said, adding that she would not be able to reveal any details before the deal was formally signed.

She said Germany was still negotiating a similar deal with the Italian government. Earlier this month Germany and Spain sealed a deal on returning migrants.

Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Michelle Martin

