July 18, 2018 / 11:30 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Hungary to quit U.N. migration pact - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary will quit the United Nations migration pact before its final approval, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday, adding that the accord posed a “threat to the world”.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto speaks at a joint news conference with his Greek counterpart Nikos Kotzias (not pictured) during the "Visegrad-4 plus Balkan-4 plus" meeting in Sounion, Greece, May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Costas Baltas/Files

“This document is entirely against Hungary’s security interests,” Szijjarto told a news conference.

The accord is to be formally adopted in December, but Hungary will not take part at the Morocco meeting, Szijjarto said, adding that the country would also oppose the pact should it come up for a vote in the General Assembly.

Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Catherine Evans

