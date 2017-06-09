FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Hundreds of migrants saved in Mediterranean, one dies, aid group says
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PHOTO FOCUS
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 9, 2017 / 4:16 PM / 2 months ago

Hundreds of migrants saved in Mediterranean, one dies, aid group says

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Aid groups rescued 716 migrants from rickety boats in the Mediterranean on Friday, but one person died in the attempt to reach Europe, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said.

More than 61,000 people have arrived in Italy this year after paying smugglers for the risky passage from North Africa, which has claimed the lives of 1,622, according to the International Organisation for Migration.

Sea missions run by MSF, Spanish aid group Proactiva Open Arms and German organisation Sea-Watch went to the aid of four wooden boats and one dinghy in distress, MSF said on Twitter.

"We have completed the 5th rescue and now have 716 people onboard. Unfortunately, for one person we arrived too late," the group said.

No details were immediately available about the identity of the dead person or those rescued. Most of the people reaching Italy by sea are from sub-Saharan Africa and some 15 percent are from Bangladesh.

Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Larry King

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.