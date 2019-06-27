World News
June 27, 2019 / 12:08 PM / Updated an hour ago

Italy PM accuses rescue-boat captain of 'unbelievably serious' move

1 Min Read

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte gestures during a news conference after the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 21, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte accused the captain of a charity-run rescue ship of taking “unbelievably serious” action this week in deciding to sail the ship into Italian waters in defiance of a ban from Rome.

“This captain ... who has taken this decision, and for 10 days has been keeping people in that situation, has acted in a way which I consider unbelievably serious,” Conte told reporters in Japan on Thursday, in comments broadcast in Italy.

“It’s something that concerns not the Italian government but Italian magistrates,” he added.

Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Mark Bendeich

