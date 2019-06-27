Italy PM accuses rescue-boat captain of 'unbelievably serious' move

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte gestures during a news conference after the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 21, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte accused the captain of a charity-run rescue ship of taking “unbelievably serious” action this week in deciding to sail the ship into Italian waters in defiance of a ban from Rome.

“This captain ... who has taken this decision, and for 10 days has been keeping people in that situation, has acted in a way which I consider unbelievably serious,” Conte told reporters in Japan on Thursday, in comments broadcast in Italy.

“It’s something that concerns not the Italian government but Italian magistrates,” he added.