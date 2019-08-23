Six EU states to take in Ocean Viking migrants: Commission

The migrant rescue ship Ocean Viking, run by French charities Medecins Sans Frontieres and SOS Mediterranee, floats in the distance, as it waits in international waters between Malta and the southern Italian island of Linosa for access to a port in this handout picture taken between August 9 and 12, 2019. Ocean Viking/Handout via REUTERS/Files

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s top migration official said on Friday six countries in the bloc would take in migrants from the Ocean Viking rescue vessel.

“Welcome that a solution for the persons aboard Ocean Viking has been found and that all will be relocated,” Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos said on Twitter, praising Malta for allowing the ship to dock and the people onboard to disembark.

He added that France, Germany, Romania, Luxembourg, Portugal and Ireland agreed to take the migrants in.