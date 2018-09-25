FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 25, 2018 / 2:08 PM / Updated an hour ago

Portugal agrees to receive 10 migrants from rescue ship Aquarius 2

1 Min Read

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal has agreed with France and Spain to receive 10 of 58 migrants from the rescue ship Aquarius 2, which is in the Mediterranean waiting to dock.

Portugal’s interior ministry said in a statement it had agreed to take the migrants as part of a “response of solidarity to the flow of migrants seeking to reach Europe across the Meditteranean.”

France refused to allow the Aquarius 2 to dock in the port of Marseille on Tuesday. It is currently in the sea near Malta.

Reporting By Axel Bugge, editing by Catarina Demony

