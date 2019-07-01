Italy and Slovenia start border patrols to stem migrant flows

LIPICA, Slovenia (Reuters) - Italian and Slovenian police on Monday started joint patrols within 10 km of their border in order to stem the flow of migrants, Slovenian police said.

In the first six months of 2019 Slovenian police detained some 5,300 illegal immigrants, up from 3,600 a year earlier, mainly from Pakistan, Algeria, Morocco, Afghanistan and Turkey.

The patrols will operate until the end of September and maybe for longer, Slovenian police said.

“Slovenian and Italian police ...are faced with an increased number of illegal migrants. They believe strengthened cross-border cooperation is necessary to ensure an effective fight against cross-border crime and to prevent illegal immigration,” police said in a statement.