FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
France says wants to work on renegotiating border controls deal with UK
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autos
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
ASIA
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
Editor's Picks
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 12, 2017 / 12:21 PM / a month ago

France says wants to work on renegotiating border controls deal with UK

French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb leaves the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris France, June 22, 2017.Charles Platiau/Files

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France wants to discuss with Britain renegotiating the 'Le Touquet' agreement, under which border controls for both countries are completed at the exit point, Interior Minister Gerard Collomb told reporters on Wednesday.

The treaty, a bilateral deal which is separate from wider European Union border rules, has become a bone of contention since thousands of migrants trying to reach Britain began camping around the French coastal port of Calais.

Britain's vote last year to quit the European Union has provided fresh impetus for demands by some French politicians and local businesses to bring the treaty to an end.

"It takes two to negotiate. We have said it several times that we wanted to rediscuss it," Collomb told reporters on the sidelines of a presentation on changes to the asylum seeking process.

"It's definitely something we want to work on."

Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Andrew Callus and Ingrid Melander

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.