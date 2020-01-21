French coastguards rescue 12 migrants trying to cross Channel

PARIS (Reuters) - French coastguards on Monday rescued 12 migrants trying to cross the English Channel, a few kilometres off the coast of the port of Calais in northern France, local authorities said.

Border and coastguards in Britain and France have intercepted several attempted crossings in the past months as migrants have repeatedly tried to travel from several destinations in Asia and Africa to Britain.

The 12 migrants, of which two women and a minor, received medical assistance after suffering from hypothermia, officials said in a statement.