September 4, 2018 / 2:44 PM / Updated 40 minutes ago

Hundreds of migrants flee detention center in Tripoli chaos - aid worker

1 Min Read

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Hundreds of migrants have fled a detention center in Libya’s capital Tripoli as fighting rages nearby, an aid worker said on Tuesday, confirming what a video posted on social media showed.

A spokesman for Libya’s department to fight illegal migration denied migrants had escaped but the aid official working at an international organization said as many as 1,800 might have left the facility located near airport road.

Reporting by Ahmed Elumami and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

