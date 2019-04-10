Estonian FSA says still unacceptable clients in banking system

TALLINN (Reuters) - Despite tougher regulation there are clients in the Estonian banking system who are unacceptable and some banks will be put on a detailed monitoring plan, the Estonian financial watchdog said on Wednesday after conducting a review of the sector.

“Despite the implementation of know-your-customer measures there are clients who are not acceptable for the Estonian financial system,” Andre Nomm, board member at Estonia’s Financial Supervisory Authority, told a news conference.

The FSA initiated a special review of Estonian banking system after Danske Bank said last year some 200 billion euros ($225 billion) of suspicious money had moved through its Estonian branch.

Since then, reports have also linked Swedbank - the largest bank in the country - to suspect transactions.

($1 = 0.8866 euros)