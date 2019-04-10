Money News
April 10, 2019 / 12:29 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Estonian FSA says still unacceptable clients in banking system

1 Min Read

TALLINN (Reuters) - Despite tougher regulation there are clients in the Estonian banking system who are unacceptable and some banks will be put on a detailed monitoring plan, the Estonian financial watchdog said on Wednesday after conducting a review of the sector.

“Despite the implementation of know-your-customer measures there are clients who are not acceptable for the Estonian financial system,” Andre Nomm, board member at Estonia’s Financial Supervisory Authority, told a news conference.

The FSA initiated a special review of Estonian banking system after Danske Bank said last year some 200 billion euros ($225 billion) of suspicious money had moved through its Estonian branch.

Since then, reports have also linked Swedbank - the largest bank in the country - to suspect transactions.

($1 = 0.8866 euros)

Reporting by Tarmo Virki, Writing by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Simon Johnson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below