FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Markets News
March 2, 2018 / 1:28 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

No more money for EU post Brexit, Dutch PM says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, March 2 (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on Friday laid out his vision for post-Brexit Europe, saying that further integration is not inevitable, that the European Union’s budget should shrink, and that spending on poorer countries should be permanently linked to economic reforms.

In a speech in Berlin positioning the Netherlands as sceptical of further European integration, but in favour of enforcing existing agreements more vigorously, Rutte described an EU where“Brussels serves the member states, and not the other way around.”

He also called for the creation of a mechanism for restructuring the debts of member states in fiscal difficulties so that private investors, not other countries’ taxpayers, should foot the bill if investors“run out of luck.” (Reporting by Thomas Escritt and Toby Sterling Editing by Paul Carrel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.