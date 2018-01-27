U.S.'s Tillerson says Nord Stream 2 pipeline would undermine Europe's energy security

WARSAW, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The United States opposes the planned Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline that would connect Russia and Germany, believing it would undermine Europe’s energy security, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Saturday.

“Like Poland, the United States opposes the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. We see it as undermining Europe’s overall energy security and stability,” he said at a press conference in Warsaw. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig and Lidia Kelly; Editing by Mark Potter)