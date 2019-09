The German share prize index (DAX) board is seen at the end of a trading day at the German stock exchange (Deutsche Boerse) in Frankfurt, Germany, February 12, 2019. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Files

LONDON (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse will be promoted to the euro-zone blue chip stocks benchmark, Euro STOXX 50 on Sept. 23, replacing WFD Unibail-Rodamco as part of the semi-annual reshuffle, the index operator said on Monday.

Telefonica, Glencore and BBVA will leave the wider European blue-chip index, and will be replaced by Iberdrola, Enel and Relx.

Orsted will be added to the STOXX Nordic 30 while AP Moller Maersk will be deleted from the index.