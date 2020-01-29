Europe Inc expected fourth-quarter profit growth continues to shrink

A trader walks past the German share price index DAX graph at Frankfurt's stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, January 22, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

LONDON (Reuters) - European companies are seen reporting a smaller growth in earnings in the fourth quarter than previously expected but are still set to end a nine month long corporate recession, according to data released on Tuesday.

Companies listed on the pan-European STOXX 600 index are seen reporting a 1.3% year-on-year rise in earnings per share, according to the latest data from I/B/E/S Refinitiv.

This still constitutes an improvement for a region that has suffered three straight quarters of declining profits.

The anticipated growth rate has however come down in recent weeks, shrinking from a high of 5.5% in early November to 2% last week.