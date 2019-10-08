Economic News
October 8, 2019 / 4:42 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Expectations for Europe's third-quarter earnings season deteriorate again

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A trader works as a screen shows market data behind him at CMC markets in London, Britain, December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Expectations for the third-quarter earnings season of European companies continue to worsen as uncertainties about Brexit, the trade policy of the Trump administration or a possible technical recession in Germany bite, data showed on Tuesday.

Companies listed on the STOXX 600 regional index are now expected to report a 3% drop in third-quarter earnings, worse than the 2.2% fall expected a week ago, according to I/B/E/S Refinitiv.

That compares with growth of 14.4% in the year-earlier quarter.

The performance would constitute the biggest quarterly fall since Q3 2016 and a prolonged corporate recession after drops in earnings in the first and second quarter this year.

Consensus for revenues is stable with a 0.3% drop in the quarter, which would be the first since Q1 2018.

Reporting by Julien Ponthus; editing by Josephine Mason

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below