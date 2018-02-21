LIVE MARKETS-A sunny forecast for Spanish banks

* European shares mixed, STOXX now up 0.2 pct * Latest Q4 results offer tailwind for European equities * Anglo, DIA among most shorted stocks yet to report Q4 * Don't fret about inflation, for now - Rothschild Wealth Feb 21 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of European equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Kit Rees. Reach her on Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: kit.rees.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net A SUNNY FORECAST FOR SPANISH BANKS (1545 GMT) Spanish banks have been in a sunny spot for a while now and it seems there very few clouds on the horizon at the moment. "Amid a stronger economy and real estate sector revival, Spain's banks stand to strengthen this year", S&P Global writes today, noting that out of the 15 banks it rates, 13 have a positive outlook and so does the country's sovereign date. "The stock of problem exposures, originated during the downturn, should continue to decline organically, as it has since the end of 2013", the debt rating agency said. Two clouds though: competition remains tough at home and "political uncertainty in Catalonia is the main risk to Spain's banks' positive momentum", S&P reckons. As you can see below, BBVA, Banco Santander and Caixa have done much better than the euro zone banking index over the last two years. The comparison is even quite striking with Germany's (former?) champion Deutsche Bank: (Julien Ponthus) ***** MISTAKEN FOR A BOND PROXY, NOW AN OPPORTUNITY (1454 GMT) Some interesting thoughts from analysts at Northern Trust Capital Markets, who point to this morning's slightly disappointing PMI readings from France and Germany as suggesting that the data might have peaked "for a time". For this reason, they think we could see some rotation, and have been taking a look at some of the recently unloved sectors such as those seen as "bond proxies". "We are on lookout for category error, for stocks perceived as bond proxies that display characteristics not commonly associated with bonds like growth, pricing power and inflation links," they say. "We are looking for names sold for stylistic reasons, not substantive ones." So far they have identified road builder Vincim French power utility EDF, as well as business information provider RELX and software firm Sage within the "quality" universe. (Kit Rees) ***** DO WORRY ABOUT INFLATION... JUST NOT RIGHT NOW (1330 GMT) Don't waste your time analyzing the "long overdue" correction in early February as you might miss the bigger picture, and it's not that grim, says Kevin Gardiner from Rothschild Wealth Management. What we do know, he says, is that the sell-off began with the Feb. 2 U.S. wage data, which hit a market that had notched up 15 monthly gains, and was amplified by bets on volatility-linked products, high frequency and algorithmic trading. "What we have suggested to our clients is tha0t not only is it (the sell-off) overdue but we must be careful about not overanalyzing what we think is likely to be a short-term movement", the bank's global investment strategist told us this morning. The point is, at this stage in the cycle inflation may be picking up slightly but it's not about to burst out of the bottle. Yes, he says, central banks are tightening - and that's a good thing - but global synchronised growth is real and it's translating into corporate profits: stocks are not worryingly overvalued and there is no need at this stage to restructure investment portfolios against risk assets. Even if a new scare linked to rising interest rates were to rattle markets again, when the dust settles, there would be buying opportunities and portfolio managers at Rothschild Wealth management have "shopping lists" ready, Gardiner said. In the longer term however, it's a very different story, Gardiner says. "If central banks respond to what they perceive to be a low-growth world ... by keeping monetary policy too lenient for too long, eventually ... they may succeed in reintroducing a bit more inflation in the system, and a bit more than they want", Gardiner says. "When inflation does come back, often it comes back in a big way and it gets out of control", he argues. "I can find instances when societies have collapsed as a result of inflation ... I can't find instances in which deflation has materialised on its own and triggered the same sort of societal effects. It's an asymmetric game." Below, courtesy of the German National Archives, a German banker taking his money to tellers during the hyperinflation of the Weimar Republic. (Julien Ponthus) ***** ANGLO AMERICAN, DIA AMONG MOST-SHORTED STOCKS SET TO REPORT (1231 GMT) Talking of earnings, looking at an IHS Markit report of firms which have been shorted the most ahead of earnings a couple of names such as Anglo American, Vallourec, DIA and Ingenico stand out. IHS Markit's analysts say the short interest in Anglo American is due mainly to an arbitrage trade opportunity after Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal issued bonds to fund his 20 percent stake in Anglo American via his family trust Volcan Holdings. Here's IHS Markit's list of the most-shorted European stocks which are due to report this week: (Kit Rees) ***** A Q4 EARNINGS SURPRISE: EUROPE LEAPFROGS THE U.S. (1048 GMT) European equities may be dipping today but earnings forecasts have seen another big upwards revision, bringing the fourth-quarter growth rate expected for the STOXX 600 to 16.9 percent, leapfrogging the 15 percent rise seen for the S&P 500. The forecasts from Thomson Reuters analyst David Aurelio are likely to keep investors upbeat about prospects for European equity markets, as they attempt to stabilise following a turbulent start of the month on jitters over volatility and rising global rates. And there is more: the number of European companies beating earnings expectations has also risen to 53.4 percent, remaining above the 50 percent "beat" of a typical quarter, but still lagging the 76 percent beat scored by the S&P 500. In this second snapshot you can see how Europe's tech sector has delivered an impressive 84 percent earnings beat rate, followed by the 70 percent beat for the energy sector. The laggards are telecoms and utilities with just 25 percent. (Danilo Masoni) ***** OPENING SNAPSHOT: EUROPE DIPS (0841 GMT) As indicated by stocks futures, European shares have opened lower, with falls among more defensive-type stocks, and rising U.S. bond yields are weighing on sentiment. A well-received earnings update for Lloyds -- which included a share buyback of up to 1 billion pounds -- is helping to prop up banking stocks. Telecoms are the one sector seeing meaningful gains after Telefonica Deutschland and Orange revealed some much needed good news on top-line growth. Shares in AA have plunged more than 28 percent after the company cut its dividend and said that it expected lower profit in 2019. "While the dividend cut to 2p frees up some cash, risk reward is too negatively skewed on 'show me later' profits," Jefferies analysts said about AA's strategy update. We've got the flash PMI for the Euro zone coming up at 0900 GMT so we'll be watching that along with UK employment data due 0930 GMT. Here's your market snapshot: (Kit Rees) ***** WHAT WE'RE WATCHING AHEAD OF THE OPEN (0752 GMT) European shares are set for a slight pullback this morning with stocks futures trading around 0.2 percent lower, though judging by this week’s trading so far, we could well see a push higher later in the session. Earnings dominate the agenda again. While figures from bank Lloyds missed estimates, investors could cheer its 1 billion-pound share buyback, with the shares seen rising as much as 3 percent. Better times for Orange, which reported its first sales growth in France since 2009, could buoy the telecom sector. AA shares are expected to tumble after the roadside recovery firm said it planned to pay lower dividends. We could see a repeat of yesterday, when European stocks gradually warmed up from a weak start to end the session higher. Here's your futures snapshot: (Kit Rees) ***** EUROPEAN EARNINGS: LLOYDS, GLENCORE, UK HOUSEBUILDERS IN FOCUS (0643 GMT) As we said earlier, it's going to be another busy day of earnings, especially for UK banks with Lloyds set to give a full-year update. A report from Sky News late yesterday said that Lloyds will unveil a 1 billion pound ($1.40 billion) share buyback plan with its annual results, but Lloyds has declined to comment on the report. We've also got miner Glencore reporting full-year figures, and a couple of UK housebuilders giving updates. More broadly, European fourth-quarter earnings are expected to have increased by 14.6 percent from the same period in 2016, or 11.6 percent excluding the energy sector, according to data from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. European shares are seen edging lower this morning, according to financial spreadbetters, on another busy day of earnings. Spreadbetters expect Germany's DAX to open 40 points lower, France's CAC 20 points lower and Britain's FTSE 100 5 points lower. This follows a muted session on Wall Street, though Asian shares gained. Aside from earnings, focus today will be on flash PMI releases for the Euro zone to see whether the economic momentum can be sustained in the region. (Kit Rees) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Helen Reid, Kit Rees and Julien Ponthus)