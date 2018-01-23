FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 23, 2018 / 6:54 AM / a day ago

LIVE MARKETS-An ECB "cheat sheet": from "very dovish" to "very hawkish"

    Jan 23 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets
brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Julien Ponthus. Reach him on
Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: julien.ponthus.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net 
 
    
    AN ECB CHEAT SHEET: FROM "VERY DOVISH" TO "VERY HAWKISH" (0650 GMT) 
    As Thursday's ECB meeting quickly approaches, ING has drafted a "cheat sheet" to help
investors read through Mario Draghi's carefully scripted language and decide whether his message
is "dovish" or "hawkish". 
    Here it is:  
 
    (Julien Ponthus) 
    MORNING CALL: EUROPE TO RISE IN THE WAKE OF U.S. SHUTDOWN DEAL RALLY (0618 GMT)   
    Good morning and welcome to Live Markets. European shares are set to open higher on Tuesday
in the wake of the rally on Wall Street and Asia which followed a deal to end a three-day
government shutdown in the U.S. 
    Financial spreadbetters expect London's FTSE to open 18 points higher at 7,733.1,
Frankfurt's DAX to open 54 points higher at 13,517 and Paris' CAC to open 17 points higher at
5,558.5.
    (Julien Ponthus)
 (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Helen Reid, Kit Rees and Julien Ponthus)
