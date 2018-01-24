LIVE MARKETS-Are all tech stocks expensive?

* European shares inch lower * Utilities drop after Suez warning * Tech hit by fresh Apple woes * Novartis beats analyst forecasts Jan 24 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Danilo Masoni. Reach him on Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: danilo.masoni.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ARE ALL TECH STOCKS EXPENSIVE? (1119 GMT) Heavy losses among European chipmakers on fresh Apple worries have put tech back in focus, adding to expectations that after a stellar year the richly valued sector could have a less shiny 2018. Columbia Threadneedle portfolio manager David Dudding says over the last 12 months he has slightly cut his exposure to some technology names where valuations have looked pricey but still sees very good opportunities in the space. "Some investors have been far too quick to dismiss whole categories of the market as expensive, ignoring the strong competitive advantages and positive long-term growth profiles of high-quality businesses within these sectors," he writes in a note, adding that some technology stocks such as Microsoft are by no means expensive and could even perform better this year. "The key is to be as stock specific as possible, focusing on the fundamentals of individual names rather than sectors as a whole," he adds. (Danilo Masoni) ***** "JUST A SPEEDBUMP" FOR AMS (1002 GMT) As we've mentioned, semiconductor stocks are down today following JPM's downgrade on AMS . But Deutsche Bank have a slightly different assessment, calling concerns over the iPhone X "just a speedbump". "Despite these cuts to our H1-18 view, H2-18 consensus estimates for ams AG still look low considering that Apple looks committed to roll out three new models with FaceID in 2018, while a new iPad looks likely," Deutsche Bank analysts say in a note. They add that they still see 1.6 billion euros of revenue in 2018, and that recent weakness in AMS' share price "offers up a strong entry point to a stock with 30% upside." DB is sticking with its "buy" rating on the stock. (Kit Rees) ***** EUROPEAN OPEN: TECH AND UTILITIES HIT STOXX 600 (0832 GMT) European shares are trading slightly in the red in early trading with utilities leading fallers after a profit warning from Suez, itself down 15 percent. Tech stocks were also under pressure after JP Morgan cut its rating for Apple supplier AMS to neutral, pointing to iPhone X order weakness. A strong update from Novartis however lifted healthcare stocks, providing support to the broader market and helping the Swiss index SMI stand out as the only gainer among major European benchmarks. Among single stocks, Maersk was the second biggest gainer on the STOXX after Novartis. Maersk was supported by reports it is seeking a partner for its drilling unit , while a trader also cited an upgrade to buy at SEB Equities. (Danilo Masoni) ***** WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW BEFORE EUROPE OPENS (0746) European shares are seen opening flat to slightly lower ahead of the release of PMI data later today. Some strong corporate updates however could provide support, helping the regional STOXX 600 benchmark index stay close to its highest levels since August 2015. Futures were last trading between flat and a fall of 0.1 percent, reversing opening gains. The pharma sector, recently penalized by a rotation into cyclicals, could be on the watchlist after Swiss heavyweight Novartis posted better-than-expected core net income in the fourth quarter and forecast 2018 operating profit would grow faster than sales as revenue from drugs accelerates. The retail sector could find support after Dutch-Belgian supermarket Ahold Delhaize reported fourth-quarter sales growth at at the high end of market expectations, while France's Carrefour saw upgrades from SocGen, Bernstein and HSBC. The overnight headlines: Novartis beats forecasts, sees new drugs fuelling 2018 growth Ahold Delhaize Q4 sales lifted by strong Dutch performance Some strong corporate updates including from drugmaker Novartis, which we mentioned in our previous post, and Dutch-Belgian supermarket Ahold Delhaize could provide support, while on the macro front PMI data will grab the attention ahead of tomorrow's European Central Bank meeting. And Talking about the ECB here is a graphic piece from Reuters with five questions for Mario Draghi. Here is your futures snapshot: (Danilo Masoni) ***** PHARMA IN FOCUS AFTER NOVARTIS BEAT (0632 GMT) The healthcare sector could be one to watch this morning after Swiss-based heavyweight Novartis posted better than expected results. European healthcare stocks have underperformed the broader market so far this year as expectations of stronger economic growth caused a switch from defensives into cyclicals. The Swiss drugmaker forecast 2018 operating profit would grow faster than sales as revenue from drugs including its latest blockbuster Cosentyx accelerates and the company exits a period when patent losses dented results. Will Novartis figures help the sector catch up today? (Danilo Masoni) ***** MORNING CALL: EUROPEAN SHARES SEEN LITTLE CHANGED (0621 GMT) Good morning and welcome to Live Markets. European shares are set to open little changed today after Asian shares took a breather, while a fresh burst of speculative selling took the U.S. dollar to three-year lows on the euro. Financial spreadbetters expect London's FTSE to open 9 points lower at 7,722.5, Frankfurt's DAX to open 2 point higher at 13,561.5 and Paris' CAC to open 1 point higher at 5,536.3. (Danilo Masoni)