#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 1, 2018 / 6:54 AM / a day ago

LIVE MARKETS-Earnings, earnings, earnings

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * European shares seen higher

    Feb 1 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets
brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Danilo Masoni. Reach him on
Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: danilo.masoni.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net
 
    
    EARNINGS, EARNINGS, EARNINGS (0642 GMT)
    It's going to be another busy day for corporate eanings with some big heavyweights like
drugmaker Roche, bank BBVA and Nokia
 having already released their numbers earlier on. 
    Overall fourth-quarter earnings for the STOXX 600 are expected to increase by 11.9 percent
year on year, the latest Thomson Reuters data showed.
    Here's your full list of companies reporting today:
    AB SKF Q4 2017 Earnings Release    
    AcadeMedia AB Q2 2018 Earnings Call
    Aptiv PLC Q4 2017 Earnings Call
    Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA Q4 2017 Earnings Call
    CapMan Oyj Q4 2017 Earnings Release
    Cimpress NV Q2 2018 Earnings Call
    Coloplast A/S Q1 2018 Earnings Call
    Core Laboratories NV Q4 2017 Earnings Call
    Daimler AG Q4 2017 Earnings Release
    Dassault Systemes SE FY 2017 Earnings Call 
    DNB ASA Q4 2017 Earnings Release
    Eaton Corporation PLC Q4 2017 Earnings Call
    Ferrari NV Q4 2017 Earnings Call
    Granges AB Q4 2017 Earnings Release
    Inwido AB (publ) Q4 2017 Earnings Release
    JM AB Q4 2017 Earnings Release
    Kesko Oyj Q4 2017 Earnings Release
    Lemminkainen Oyj FY 2017 Earnings Call
    Lundin Petroleum AB Q4 2017 Earnings Release
    Modern Times Group MTG AB Q4 2017 Earnings Release
    Nokia Oyj Q4 2017 Earnings Release
    Novo Nordisk A/S Q4 2017 Earnings Call
    OM Asset Management PLC Q4 & FY 2017 Earnings Call
    Orsted A/S Q4 2017 Earnings Release
    Panostaja Oyj Annual Shareholders Meeting
    Petroleum Geo Services ASA Q4 2017 Earnings Release
    Qiagen NV Q4 2017 Earnings Call
    Rank Group PLC HY 2018 Earnings Release    
    Roche Holding AG FY 2017 Earnings Release
    Royal Dutch Shell PLC Q4 2017 Earnings Release
    Sensata Technologies Holding NV Q4 2017 Earnings Release
    Skanska AB Q4 2017 Earnings Release
    Stolt-Nielsen Ltd Q4 & FY 2017 Earnings Call
    Unilever PLC Q4 2017 Earnings Release
    Yit Oyj Q4 2017 Earnings Release
    (Danilo Masoni)
    *****


      
    
    MORNING CALL: EUROPE SEEN HIGHER (0617 GMT) 
    Good morning and welcome to Live Markets. 
    European stocks are set for a positive open on the first day of February, recovering the
slight losses seen in the previous session when the broader STOXX 600 index fell for a
third straight session to its lowest level in almost four weeks. The STOXX ended January up 1.6
percent. 
    Overnight Asian shares eked out modest gains, clawing back sharp losses from earlier this
week, however, rising U.S. bond yields and interest rates could dampen investors' optimism
toward the global economic outlook.
    Here are your opening calls, courtesy of CMC Markets.
    FTSE100 is expected to open 23 points higher at 7,556
    DAX is expected to open 41 points higher at 13,230
    CAC40 is expected to open 14 points higher at 5,495
    (Danilo Masoni)
    *****

    
 (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Helen Reid, Kit Rees and Julien Ponthus)
