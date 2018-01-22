LIVE MARKETS-European morning call: shares seen opening sideways

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Julien Ponthus. Reach him on Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: julien.ponthus.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net EUROPEAN MORNING CALL: LOWER (0625 GMT) Good morning and welcome to Live Markets. European shares are set to open sideways on Monday with the U.S. government still shut down but with hopes of an end to the political deadlock in Germany with German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives getting ready to start formal coalition talks with the Social Democrats (SPD). Earlier, U.S. stock futures, Asian equities and the dollar pulled back slightly as the U.S. government is shut down amid a dispute between President Donald Trump and Democrats over immigration. London's FTSE 100 is expected to open 14 points lower, Germany's DAX 31 points higher and France's CAC 40 up 5 points. (Julien Ponthus) ***** (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Helen Reid, Kit Rees and Julien Ponthus)