LIVE MARKETS-From yesterday's "hiccup" to a bitcoin-like fall (what would it take?)

* European shares seen lower * Wall Street gains evaporate Jan 17 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Danilo Masoni. Reach him on Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: danilo.masoni.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net FROM YESTERDAY'S "HICCUP" TO A BITCOIN-LIKE FALL (0725 GMT) What would it take? According to Rabobank, a trade war waged by Donald Trump on China has the potential to bring down global markets in the most dramatic way. "The little hiccup we got in equities yesterday could -- perhaps -- start to look more like what Bitcoin just did", it wrote in its morning note as world leaders nervously await the U.S. president's speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos next week. Here's bitcoin's fall these last three days: (Julien Ponthus) ***** EUROPEAN STOCK FUTURES FALL (0702 GMT) Stock futures in Europe have opened in the red with declines of around 0.3 percent. (Danilo Masoni) ***** TECH IN FOCUS AS ASML BEATS EXPECTATIONS (0634 GMT) The richly valued tech sector is one to watch this morning after the Dutch supplier of equipment to key chip makers reported a better-than-expected net profit for the fourth quarter. Several customers asked for early delivery of products amid a booming semiconductor industry, helping ASML's net profit rise to 644 million euros from 524 million euros. Analysts polled for Reuters had expected profit of 454 million euros. Tech stocks are leading sectoral gainers in Europe over the last 12 months but some investors say the sector's golden era may be over. (Danilo Masoni) ***** EUROPEAN MORNING CALL: LOWER (0617 GMT) Good morning and welcome to Live Markets. Following a steady close in the previous session, financial spreadbetters expect European to open lower today as gains on Wall Street evaporated, dragged by a weaker energy sector and losses in General Electric shares. Over in Asia, stocks stepped back from a record high as the region's resource shares were hit by falling oil and commodity prices. Here are your morning calls, courtesy of CMC Markets: FTSE100 is expected to open 21 points lower at 7,734 DAX is expected to open 64 points lower at 13,182 CAC40 is expected to open 20 points lower at 5,494 (Danilo Masoni) ***** (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Helen Reid, Kit Rees and Julien Ponthus)