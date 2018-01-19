LIVE MARKETS-"It was a good week for Europe Equity Funds"

* European shares seen lower at end of directionless week * In Asia, stocks brush off Wall St losses * China economy grew faster than expected in Q4 Jan 19 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Danilo Masoni. Reach him on Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: danilo.masoni.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net "IT WAS A GOOD WEEK FOR EUROPE EQUITY FUNDS" (0640 GMT) That's what Cameron Brandt, Research Director at EPFR Global, said in his latest weekly update on fund flows. The positive week came despite the broader European market was little changed in percentage terms with the STOXX 600 up less than 0.1 percent so far this week. At the country level there were divergences: "flows into Sweden and UK Equity Funds hit 12 and 39-week highs while France Equity Funds saw their three-week inflow streak snapped and Italy Equity Funds experienced net redemptions for the 11th time in the past 12 weeks," he added. On sectors globally, cyclicals dominated. Financials, Industrials and Technology Sector Funds all took in over $600 million during the week ending Jan. 17 while Real Estate Sector Funds recorded their biggest outflow since late October, he said. (Danilo Masoni) ***** EUROPEAN MORNING CALL: LOWER (0618 GMT) Good morning and welcome to Live Markets. European shares are set to open lower today at the end of a directionless week where the pan-regional STOXX 600 has gained less than 0.1 percent so far following two weeks of gains. Over in Asia, stocks shook off losses on Wall Street and edged up to record highs on Friday following China's announcement of faster-than-expected fourth quarter growth, while worries over a possible U.S. government shutdown weighed on the dollar. Here are your opening calls, courtesy of CMC Markets: FTSE100 is expected to open 6 points lower at 7,694 DAX is expected to open 20 points lower at 13,261 CAC40 is expected to open 9 points lower at 5,486 And here are the weekly moves on the STOXX over the past 3 months. (Danilo Masoni) ***** (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Helen Reid, Kit Rees and Julien Ponthus)