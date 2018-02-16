LIVE MARKETS-Morning call: Bounce set to continue in Europe

* European shares seen extending bounce * In Asia shares rose for fifth straight day * Feb 16 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Danilo Masoni. Reach him on Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: danilo.masoni.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net MORNING CALL: BOUNCE SET TO CONTINUE IN EUROPE (0615 GMT) Good morning and welcome to Live Markets. European shares are seen opening higher today following two sessions of gains as worries over inflation and spiking bond yields that caused a turbulent start of the month ease. Asian shares rose for a fifth straight day as investor confidence slowly returns after a sharp sell-off earlier in the month, but the dollar continued its descent, hitting a three-year low against a basket of major currencies. "After two successive weeks of sizeable losses for equity markets there was always the possibility that we’d see a bit of a rebound this week, and so it has proved, though once again the extent of the rebound has been led by US markets, while markets in Europe have lagged behind somewhat," writes Michael Hewson, Chief Market Analyst at CMC Markets UK. Here are his opening calls: FTSE100 is expected to open 29 points higher at 7,263 DAX is expected to open 46 points higher at 12,392 CAC40 is expected to open 13 points higher at 5,235 (Danilo Masoni) ***** (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Helen Reid, Kit Rees and Julien Ponthus)