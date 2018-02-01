LIVE MARKETS-Morning call: Europe seen higher

* European shares seen higher Feb 1 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Danilo Masoni. Reach him on Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: danilo.masoni.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net MORNING CALL: EUROPE SEEN HIGHER (0617 GMT) Good morning and welcome to Live Markets. European stocks are set for a positive open on the first day of February, recovering the slight losses seen in the previous session when the broader STOXX 600 index fell for a third straight session to its lowest level in almost four weeks. The STOXX ended January up 1.6 percent. Overnight Asian shares eked out modest gains, clawing back sharp losses from earlier this week, however, rising U.S. bond yields and interest rates could dampen investors' optimism toward the global economic outlook. Here are your opening calls, courtesy of CMC Markets. FTSE100 is expected to open 23 points higher at 7,556 DAX is expected to open 41 points higher at 13,230 CAC40 is expected to open 14 points higher at 5,495 (Danilo Masoni) ***** (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Helen Reid, Kit Rees and Julien Ponthus)