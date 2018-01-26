LIVE MARKETS-Morning call: European shares seen steadying

* European shares seen little changed

* STOXX hit 1-week low in previous session

* Tump says wants a strong dollar

MORNING CALL: EUROPEAN SHARES SEEN STEADYING (0621 GMT)

Good morning and welcome to Live Markets. Following losses in the previous session, European shares are expected to open little changed today as the battered dollar won back some ground after President Donald Trump surprised markets by saying he wanted a strong U.S. currency.

Financial spreadbetters expect London’s FTSE to open 2 points lower at 7641.6 points, Frankfurt’s DAX to open 16 points higher at 13430.5 point and Paris’ CAC to open 1 point higher at 5496 points.

