LIVE MARKETS-Morning call: European stocks to rise as heavy earnings week begins

* European stocks to rise * Asian trading was strong, dollar inched higher * Heavy earnings week begins Jan 29 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Helen Reid. Reach her on Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: helen.reid.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net MORNING CALL: EUROPEAN STOCKS TO RISE AS HEAVY EARNINGS WEEK BEGINS (0718 GMT) Good morning and welcome to Live Markets. Futures indicate a strong start for European stocks as a heavy week for corporate earnings begins. Investors are scrutinising this earnings season closely as a test of the foundations of the stellar run-up in equities, and to see whether last year's impressive earnings recovery has legs. In Asian trading the bull run continued, buoyed by strong earnings. Meanwhile the dollar managed to edge up from lows but remains under pressure. (Helen Reid) ***** (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Helen Reid, Kit Rees and Julien Ponthus)