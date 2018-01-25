FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financial Services and Real Estate
January 25, 2018 / 6:28 AM / a day ago

LIVE MARKETS-Morning Call: no direction trend yet for European shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Julien Ponthus. Reach him on Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: julien.ponthus.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

MORNING CALL: NO DIRECTION TREND YET FOR EUROPEAN SHARES (0621 GMT)

Good morning and welcome to Live Markets. No clear direction is emerging yet for European shares ahead of the ECB’s governing council meeting later today, which will be under intense scrutiny after a rapidly strengthening euro versus a faltering dollar rattled the continent’s bourses during the previous session.

Financial spreadbetters expect London’s FTSE to open 2 points lower at 7641.6 points, Frankfurt’s DAX to open 16 points higher at 13430.5 point and Paris’ CAC to open 1 point higher at 5496 points.

(Julien Ponthus)

*****

Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Helen Reid, Kit Rees and Julien Ponthus

