LIVE MARKETS-Opening snapshot: European shares edge up

OPENING SNAPSHOT: EUROPEAN SHARES EDGE UP (0806 GMT) European shares have opened slightly higher but gains among main national indexes remain limited as investors await for Wall Street to reopen after Monday's holiday break. The STOXX 600 is edging up 0.15 percent, as you can see in the snapshot, while top movers on the pan-European benchmark included HSBC and BHP, both down nearly 3 percent after disappointing updates. Strong results boosted Edenred, up more than 10 percent to a record high, and Simcorp, while Temenos dropped 6 percent after news it's in advance talks to buy UK rival Fidessa Group for about 1.4 billion pounds. (Danilo Masoni) ***** WHAT'S ON OUR RADAR (0750) "Hey ho, and back to 'real' markets we go today", writes Rabobank this morning as we get back into a 'normal' day of trading with Asia and Wall Street back from holiday. Futures point to a slightly positive open in Europe, which ended a three-day winning streak on Monday with consumer staples continuing to fuel doubts on their valuation as Reckitt results showed yesterday. It's a major earnings day for Britain with BHP and HSBC both reporting results. For the banking sector, Labour's Corbyn's pledge to make banks work for the "real economy" and not the other way around could worry some shareholders who are getting more sweat from the possibility of a snap election than Brexit. Still in the UK, bookmaker William Hill was fined for money laundering failures. Other possible movers today include HeidelbergCement raising its synergy target from Italcementi takeover, staffing company Adecco buying U.S.-based online recruitment platform Vettery. Still on the M&A front Temenos said it is in advanced talks to make cash offer for Fidessa. Corporate governance: LVMH named a new chairman and CEO for Fendi and drugmaker Hikma appointed a new CEO. (Julien Ponthus) ***** EUROPEAN HEADLINES: EARLY MORNING ROUND-UP (0725 GMT) HSBC's 2017 profit jumps but below view, plans $5 bln-$7 bln capital raising BHP's half year profit jumps 25 pct, boosts dividend HeidelbergCement raises synergy target from Italcementi takeover Adecco buys digital recruitment firm Vettery, price not disclosed Edenred strikes confident note for 2018 as annual profits rise LVMH names Serge Brunschwig as new Chairman and CEO of Fendi Temenos says in advanced talks to make cash offer for Fidessa Dutch court says Steinhoff must amend 2016 accounts UK pensions regulator ignored trustee requests on Carillion -lawmakers Covestro says raking in cash at faster rate than expected BASF to face millions in extra costs in UK each year from Brexit -Handelsblatt ProSieben in exclusive talks with General Atlantic on digital stake sale- sources Covestro says raking in cash at faster rate than expected Poste Italiane reports 11 pct rise in 2017 net profit Hotchtief To Adjust Bid For Abertis To 18.36 Eur/Shr If Dividend Is Approved Adecco buys digital recruitment firm Vettery, price not disclosed Alstom To Supply 20 Additional Metros To Île-De-France Mobilités And The RATP Vicat FY Net Income Group Share Up At EUR ‍​142 Million (Danilo Masoni) ***** FUTURES POINT TO A SLIGHTLY POSITIVE OPEN (0705 GMT) Actually, futures are pointing out to a slighty more positive open in Europe than earlier indications from financial spreadbetters suggested. These are modest gains but gains nonetheless: (Julien Ponthus) ***** MORNING CALL: EUROPE SEEN OPENING FLAT (0619 GMT) Good morning and welcome to Live Markets. European shares are seen opening flat today after dipping during the previous session when they ended a three-day winning streak as markets in the U.S. and China were closed. In Asia, where trading resumed, stocks slipped while the dollar edged up to pull further away from three-year lows. Financial spreadbetters expect London's FTSE to open 8 points higher at 7,251.1, Frankfurt's DAX to open 1 point higher at 12,386.6 and Paris' CAC to open 4 points lower at 5,256.18 (Julien Ponthus)