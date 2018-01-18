LIVE MARKETS-Opening snapshot: European stocks higher

* European shares edge higher * Dow ends above 26,000 * Asian stocks hit record highs * Dollar pulls back from three-year lows Jan 18 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Julien Ponthus. Reach him on Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: julien.ponthus.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net OPENING SNAPSHOT: HIGHER (0807) European shares have opened higher in a bounce inspired by another record close at Wall Street. Here is your snapshot: (Danilo Masoni) BULLISH SECTOR, BULLISH HEADLINES (0720 GMT) With an 8.8 percent rise since the beginning of the year, European car makers are the best - by far - performing sector, something you can get a sense of when reading this morning's headlines. In a nutshell, while Renault and Volkswagen are fighting over who can claim the crown of the world's leading automobile group, Peugeot is planning to use the know-how of former Opel engineers acquired from General Motors to re-enter the U.S. market. At the opposite end, retail, which is up a slim 0.75 percent in comparison with 2.3 percent for the STOXX 600, is enjoying less glamourous headlines, with France's Carrefour cutting its profit forecast for the second time in six months before presenting a new strategic plan . That comes a day after another French supermarket group, Casino, disappointed analysts with its 2017 profit growth guidance in its core French business. (Julien Ponthus) ***** FUTURES POINT TO POSITIVE OPEN FOR EUROPEAN SHARES (0706 GMT) Futures seem to confirm that European shares are set to join their U.S. and Asian peers' in a global rally. (Julien Ponthus) ***** MORNING CALL: EUROPEAN SHARES SET TO JOIN GLOBAL RALLY (0617 GMT) Good morning and welcome to Live Markets. It seems European shares are set to join the global rally, which has lifted the Dow above 26,000 points and boosted Asian shares to new highs. Financial spreadbetters expect Frankfurt's DAX to open 76 points higher, Paris' CAC up 26 points and London's FTSE 8 points higher. (Julien Ponthus) ***** (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Helen Reid, Kit Rees and Julien Ponthus)