LIVE MARKETS-Told you so! Watchdog berates French TV star after Bitcoin slump

TOLD YOU SO! FRENCH WATCHDOG BERATES FRENCH TV STAR AFTER BITCOIN SLUMP (0945 GMT) Remember how French financial authorities including the head of the country's central bank took up arms when reality TV star Nabilla Benattia encouraged hers fans to invest in bitcoin? Well, the slump in the cryptocurrency has brought them a "told you so" opportunity which they were quick to seize. "The followers of Nabilla who would have invested at the time she encouraged them to would have made a very substantial loss, about a third," Robert Ophele, head of the French financial markets authority (AMF), said yesterday. "She's the proof one should not venture recklessly into these kinds of investments", he added. Here's Ophele making these comments to French news channel BFM Business: (Julien Ponthus) ***** TOP MOVERS A LA CARTE: EARNINGS PROVIDE SUPPORT (0826 GMT) The broader market is inching up around 30 minutes after the opening bell, masking bigger moves for single stocks, with a series of well-received earnings updates providing support. Top gainers on the STOXX 600 are Geberit, Balfour Beatty and Carrefour , all up more than 2 percent after their updates, while Britvic, Infineon and Hargreaves were supported by upbeat broker notes. Among the losers are utility SSE after reports that a UK price cap law should be passed by the summer, while a downgrade hit Rightmove and BPER Banca fell after a Reuters story raised fresh worries over Italian banks' bad loans. British drugs company BTG is down 5 percent after a U.S. patent on J&J's Zytiga was invalidated. BTG earns royalties on the drug. Engineering company GKN ratcheted up the rhetoric over the hostile bid from Melrose , calling its offer "misleading", accusing Melrose of offering a "fake premium" and saying the combination would bring no industrial synergies. Investors are betting on some sort of deal: GKN shares were trading at 447 pence, compared to Melrose's offer worth 430.1 pence, based on the suitor's Jan. 16 closing price. (Danilo Masoni) ***** OPENING SNAPSHOT: HIGHER (0807 GMT) European shares have opened higher in a bounce inspired by another record close at Wall Street. Here is your snapshot: (Danilo Masoni) ***** THREE HOT "SPECIAL SITS" (0754 GMT) Here's the latest on 3 hot European "special sits": * Activist investor Sachem Head is asking Whitbread to consider splitting the Costa Coffee chain away from its hotels and restaurant businesses * Steinhoff: Jayendra Naidoo resigns as a member of the supervisory board. * The largest shareholder in Belgian biotech group Ablynx said the 2.6 billion euro offer made by Denmark's Novo Nordisk is too low but that it is willing to consider a higher offer. (Julien Ponthus) ***** BULLISH SECTOR, BULLISH HEADLINES (0720 GMT) With an 8.8 percent rise since the beginning of the year, European car makers are the best - by far - performing sector, something you can get a sense of when reading this morning's headlines. In a nutshell, while Renault and Volkswagen are fighting over who can claim the crown of the world's leading automobile group, Peugeot is planning to use the know-how of former Opel engineers acquired from General Motors to re-enter the U.S. market. At the opposite end, retail, which is up a slim 0.75 percent in comparison with 2.3 percent for the STOXX 600, is enjoying less glamourous headlines, with France's Carrefour cutting its profit forecast for the second time in six months before presenting a new strategic plan . That comes a day after another French supermarket group, Casino, disappointed analysts with its 2017 profit growth guidance in its core French business. (Julien Ponthus) ***** FUTURES POINT TO POSITIVE OPEN FOR EUROPEAN SHARES (0706 GMT) Futures seem to confirm that European shares are set to join their U.S. and Asian peers' in a global rally. (Julien Ponthus) ***** MORNING CALL: EUROPEAN SHARES SET TO JOIN GLOBAL RALLY (0617 GMT) Good morning and welcome to Live Markets. It seems European shares are set to join the global rally, which has lifted the Dow above 26,000 points and boosted Asian shares to new highs. Financial spreadbetters expect Frankfurt's DAX to open 76 points higher, Paris' CAC up 26 points and London's FTSE 8 points higher. (Julien Ponthus)