LIVE MARKETS-What we're watching before Europe opens

European shares seen higher * Wall St closed for holiday Feb 19 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Danilo Masoni. WHAT WE'RE WATCHING BEFORE EUROPE OPENS (0752 GMT) European shares are expected to open higher today and put the pan-regional STOXX 600 benchmark index on track for a fourth session of gains, as a strong rebound in global equities from a tumultuous start of the month continues. Futures were last up 0.2-0.6 percent. A return of fund inflows and big upwards revisions to earnings expectations last week has given fuel to the rebound in Europe but the STOXX 600 needs to gain another 6 percent to climb back to the 2-1/2-year peak hit at the end of January. Likely signalling intact confidence in equity markets is news this morning that Siemens plans to list a "significant" minority stake of its Healthineers division on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the first half of 2018. Still in healthcare, AstraZeneca could find support after the FDA approved its immunotherapy drug Imfinzi for lung cancer. In earnings news, Reckitt Benckiser will be in focus after the household goods company posted a 10 percent increase in fourth-quarter adjusted net income and forecast 13-14 percent revenue growth this year. For more headlines look at the post below. (Danilo Masoni) ***** EUROPE'S EARLY MORNING HEADLINES ROUNDUP (0717 GMT) UK Reckitt Benckiser Targeting 13-14 Pct Total Revenue Growth For 2018 U.S. FDA approves AstraZeneca's immunotherapy for lung cancer Acacia Mining says valuing Tanzania mines for possible sale BP plans no Azeri platform shutdowns in 2018, eyes more investment Britain's financial watchdog refuses to publish report on RBS SWITZERLAND Novartis readies to auction U.S. generic pills business -sources SoftBank seeks Swiss Re board seats as talks advance - FT GERMANY Software may have helped Daimler pass U.S. emissions tests - report Siemens rival GE exploring industrial gas engine business sale -sources Airbus sees initial details of Franco-German fighter in 2nd half 2018 German carmakers in a spin ahead of diesel ban ruling Adler Real Estate buys stake in Brack Capital FRANCE Chanel, Farfetch pair up for digital push at fashion label's stores France to broaden scope of veto over foreign takeovers - PM GTT core profit slips, but sees recovery in 2018 Gabon seizes Veolia's SEEG water and power unit Euronext's FY core profit rises 4.9 pct ITALY Rai Way submits joint bid for Telecom Italia unit Persidera Italy's Safilo to appoint Unilever executive to replace Delgado as CEO OTHERS Aker ASA raises 2017 dividend to NOK 18/share as net asset value jumps Global dividends hit record of $1.25 trln in 2017, more to come DAX LEADS FUTURES HIGHER (0704 GMT) European stock index futures are up slightly, confirming earlier indications from financial spreadbetters for a positive start of the week. Today's session may see reduced activity due to the holiday closure on Wall Street. DAX futures were leading the advance, up 0.5 percent, as you can see in the snapshot: (Danilo Masoni) ***** MORNING CALL: EUROPE SEEN UP (0619 GMT) Good morning and welcome to Live Markets. European shares are seen opening higher today following strong gains on Friday when continued strength in company updates helped the pan-European STOXX 600 snap a three-week losing. Over in Asia, shares gained, joining a global recovery for equity markets as sentiment improved gradually from a recent shakeout that stemmed from fears of creeping inflation and higher borrowing costs. Financial spreadbetters expect London's FTSE to open 12 points higher at 7,306.4, Frankfurt's DAX to open 95 points higher at 12,545.5 and Paris' CAC to open 23 points higher at 5,305 (Danilo Masoni) ***** (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Helen Reid, Kit Rees and Julien Ponthus)