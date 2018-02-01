LIVE MARKETS-What you need to know before Europe opens

* European shares seen higher * Slew of earnings to dominate trading Feb 1 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Danilo Masoni. Reach him on Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: danilo.masoni.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW BEFORE EUROPE OPENS (0748 GMT) European shares are expected to open higher on the first day of February with futures up around 0.4-0.5 percent following a weak end of January, which was marked by jitters over rising bond yields and a stronger euro. Earnings will be a key focus with heavyweights such as oil major Royal Dutch Shell and drugmaker Roche having already reported results. Profits at Shell more than doubled, slightly beating analyst expectations, although traders indicated the stock 1-2 percent lower citing weak cash flow. Net income at Roche fell as sales growth was broadly in line with expectations. Consumer goods maker Unilever delivered better than expected fourth-quarter sales growth, a possible relief for a sector which has been hit this year by a rotation back into cyclical stocks. Its shares were indicated 1 percent higher. Overall fourth-quarter earnings for the STOXX 600 are expected to increase by 11.9 percent year on year, the latest Thomson Reuters data showed. In M&A news, traders mentioned as possibly market-moving a Bloomberg report saying BHP is mulling a split of its US shale unit to speed up the sale of the business it values at $10 billion. (Danilo Masoni) ***** EUROPEAN STOCKS HEADLINE ROUND-UP (0733 GMT) With so many results coming in today, we've rounded up some of the most important we're watching: Shell's 2017 profits more than double Unilever fourth-quarter sales better than expected Daimler warns spending on new technology to dampen earnings growth Vodafone's growth edges lower in Europe, but still on track for year Nokia top quarterly expectations, buoyed by patent payment Roche expects 2018 profit to grow faster than sales[ BT's Openreach ramps up fibre broadband rollout Microsoft's cloud computing business grows, stock edges up Facebook forecasts rising ad sales despite dip in usage Novo Nordisk posts Q4 results slightly below expectations, chairman to step down BBVA Q4 net profit falls 90 pct after Telefonica stake writedown Denmark's TDC to buy MTG's Nordic Entertainment and Studios Denmark's Orsted beats Q4 forecasts on strong wind operations DNB Q4 beats forecast despite rise in digital investment Dassault Systemes posts double-digit growth in new licences revenue Lundin Petroleum launches dividend payments Skanska construction order intake just lags expectations UK's Rank interim profit jumps on strong online business Vivendi CEO optimistic about talks with Mediaset over pay-TV dispute Oreo maker Mondelez's profit beats on higher demand for key brands Melrose to publish formal bid document for GKN on Thursday - source Britain's Cranswick says Q3 revenue ahead on strong Christmas NEX Group says markets "noticeably" more active since start of 2018 British private equity group 3i posts increase in net asset value per share Ocado promotes Luke Jensen to executive director role​ (Tom Pfeiffer) ***** FUTURES POINT TO BOUNCEBACK FOR EUROPEAN STOCKS (0717 GMT) Futures have opened markedly higher this morning, pointing to a convincing bounceback for the European stock market after a weak end to January. As we pointed out earlier, it's all about earnings today, and UK companies' results have just hit the wire with heavyweights Unilever and Shell reporting as well as Vodafone. (Helen Reid) ***** EARNINGS, EARNINGS, EARNINGS (0642 GMT) It's going to be another busy day for corporate eanings with some big heavyweights like drugmaker Roche, bank BBVA and Nokia having already released their numbers earlier on. Overall fourth-quarter earnings for the STOXX 600 are expected to increase by 11.9 percent year on year, the latest Thomson Reuters data showed. European stocks are set for a positive open on the first day of February, recovering the slight losses seen in the previous session when the broader STOXX 600 index fell for a third straight session to its lowest level in almost four weeks. The STOXX ended January up 1.6 percent. Overnight Asian shares eked out modest gains, clawing back sharp losses from earlier this week, however, rising U.S. bond yields and interest rates could dampen investors' optimism toward the global economic outlook. Here are your opening calls, courtesy of CMC Markets. FTSE100 is expected to open 23 points higher at 7,556 DAX is expected to open 41 points higher at 13,230 CAC40 is expected to open 14 points higher at 5,495 (Danilo Masoni) ***** (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, Helen Reid, Kit Rees and Julien Ponthus)