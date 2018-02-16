LIVE MARKETS-What's on our radar before the European open

* European shares seen extending bounce * In Asia shares rise for fifth straight day * Earnings in focus Feb 16 (Reuters) - Welcome to the home for real time coverage of European equity markets brought to you by Reuters stocks reporters and anchored today by Danilo Masoni. Reach him on Messenger to share your thoughts on market moves: danilo.masoni.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net WHAT'S ON OUR RADAR BEFORE THE EUROPEAN OPEN (0749 GMT) European shares are expected to open higher and snap a three-week losing streak on Friday as volatility calms down and investors put aside worries over inflation that sparked a heavy sell-off in global equities earlier in the month. Futures on top European country indexes were up 0.4-0.6 percent, while the pan-European STOXX 600 benchmark was up more than 2 percent so far this week. The STOXX however is still down around 7 percent from the 2 1/2 year peak hit in January. According to the latest data from Thomson Reuters, European fourth quarter earnings are seen rising 14.6 percent. That's a big upwards revision from last week's 11 percent growth forecast and follows 15 weeks marred by a string of downgrades. The revision has brought Europe to just below the 14.8 percent growth rate expected for the S&P 500, although "earnings beats" in the U.S. stand at 78 percent vs 50 percent in Europe. For market moving headlines see the couple of posts below. (Danilo Masoni) ***** CONSUMER STAPLES: FOOD FOR THOUGHT (0741 GMT) Yesterday we had full-year results from Nestle's, which dropped after forecasting only modest organic sales growth, whereas Danone has come out today saying that it is aiming for further sales and profit growth in 2018. Analysts are saying that Danone's full-year results have come in slightly ahead of consensus, but there is still work to be done. "FY18 guidance is for DD EPS growth, which implies confidence on margins but not necessarily on the top line. We see good progress being made here, but ongoing negative momentum in Fresh Dairy testifies to the continuing challenges ahead," analysts at Jefferies say in a note. It has been a little difficult of late separating stock-specific weakness among consumer staples from the broader concerns around the impact of rising bond yields on the sector, but as you can see from the chart below their valuation premium has come down somewhat this year. (Kit Rees) ***** DAX, CAC, FTSE FUTURES EDGE UP (0708 GMT) European stock index futures have opened with gains of around 0.3 percent, confirming earlier indications from financial spreadbetters. (Danilo Masoni) ***** EARNINGS DOMINATE EUROPEAN EARLY MORNING HEADLINES (0648 GMT) We have earnings from top companies like Allianz, Renault and Eni this morning but also some fresh dealmaking activity with Roche agreeing to buy U.S. cancer data company Flatiron Health for $1.9 billion. Here are your headlines: Allianz Q4 net profit down 22 percent on U.S. tax hit, weak dollar Renault posts record earnings, strengthening Ghosn's hand ANALYSIS-As mining investors push caution, Glencore differs from rivals Roche to buy Flatiron Health for $1.9 bln to expand cancer care portfolio Air France-KLM positive on ticket prices, takes pensions charge Volatility holds key to bank revenue revival from 2017 slump -survey Swiss elevator maker Schindler reports in-line 2017 results on stable China demand BHP Billiton to drill two new deepwater wells in Trion this year Vopak 2017 earnings fall, but slightly beat expectations Food group Danone eyes further sales and profit growth for 2018 Lower nuclear output hits EDF 2017 earnings, 2018 rebound seen Auto parts group Faurecia slightly raises 2018 margin goal as profit climbs Eni releases Q4 update, confirms dividend for 2017 China's HNA Group trims stake in Deutsche Bank to around 8.8 pct Shareholders sell $424 million worth of Scout24 shares ISS recommends Booker investors vote against Tesco deal Portugal regulator to further investigate Altice-Media Capital deal Bollore FY Revenue Up EUR 18.33‍​ Billion Vivendi's annual profit rises on strong music revenue Italy Antitrust probes telecoms companies for billing practices (Danilo Masoni) ***** MORNING CALL: BOUNCE SET TO CONTINUE IN EUROPE (0615 GMT) Good morning and welcome to Live Markets. European shares are seen opening higher today following two sessions of gains as worries over inflation and spiking bond yields that caused a turbulent start of the month ease. Asian shares rose for a fifth straight day as investor confidence slowly returns after a sharp sell-off earlier in the month, but the dollar continued its descent, hitting a three-year low against a basket of major currencies. "After two successive weeks of sizeable losses for equity markets there was always the possibility that we’d see a bit of a rebound this week, and so it has proved, though once again the extent of the rebound has been led by US markets, while markets in Europe have lagged behind somewhat," writes Michael Hewson, Chief Market Analyst at CMC Markets UK. Here are his opening calls: FTSE100 is expected to open 29 points higher at 7,263 DAX is expected to open 46 points higher at 12,392 CAC40 is expected to open 13 points higher at 5,235 (Danilo Masoni)