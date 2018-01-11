FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Insured losses from Eleanor/Burglind winds up to $1.9 bln - Air Worldwide
January 11, 2018 / 2:26 PM / in a day

Insured losses from Eleanor/Burglind winds up to $1.9 bln - Air Worldwide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Winds from the winter storm known as Burglind in Germany and Eleanor in Britain are expected to have totalled as much as $1.9 billion, a forecaster estimated on Thursday.

Air Worldwide, a provider of catastrophe risk modelling software and consulting services, said it anticipated insured losses of between 1.1 billion and 1.6 billion euros ($1.3-1.9 billion).

That is higher than earlier estimates of the storm, which hit Germany hard before moving west. The insurance broker Aon Benfeld said last week that rain and winds from the storm had caused 300 million euros in insured losses.

$1 = 0.8310 euros Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Maria Sheahan

