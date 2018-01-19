FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 19, 2018 / 1:24 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Insured losses from storm Friederike in Germany seen up to 800 mln euro

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Friederike’s 205 km/h winds took lives, toppled trees

* Estimates range between 500-800 mln euros - GDV and MSK

* Losses seen below 2007 storm Kyrill (Adds new estimate from MSK, background)

MUNICH, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Storm Friederike, which swept across Germany this week, toppling trees and blowing trucks off the road, likely caused insured losses of up to 800 million euros ($980 million), experts said on Friday.

The German insurance association GDV estimated insured losses of 500 million euros, while models from the insurance consultant Meyerthole Siems Kohlruss (MSK) forecast losses of 800 million euros.

Meteorologists and insurance companies have compared Friederike to winter storm Kyrill, which caused more than 2 billion euros worth of insured damage in 2007.

Friederike took at least six lives and winds reached 205 kilometres per hour, MSK said.

Earlier this month, strong winds from winter storm Burglind hit Germany hard, causing 300 million euros in insured losses in Germany, according to insurance broker Aon Benfield. ($1 = 0.8161 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Maria Sheahan and Tom Sims; Editing by Arno Schuetze and Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
