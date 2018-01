AMSTERDAM, Jan 18 (Reuters) - All flights at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport were cancelled on Thursday due to a severe storm, it said in a statement.

The airport scrapped 260 flights as wind gusts picked up to 140 kph (nearly 90 mph).

“Due to severe weather conditions: all air traffic has been suspended until further notice,” it tweeted. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Kevin Liffey)